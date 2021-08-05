BBNaija: Mercy Eke reveals housemate she will support to win Daily Post - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has revealed who she is supporting to be the winner of the reality show this year. Mercy Eke, in a post on Friday via her Instagram page, disclosed that she will be supporting Maria. Her post read: “ ...



News Credibility Score: 99%