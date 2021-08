BBNaija: Fans attack Liquorose for saying Angel wears revealing outfits to attract men Daily Post - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Liquorose has come under attack for ‘slut shaming’ fellow housemate, Angel. Liquorose on Friday morning, while speaking with some male housemates, said Angel loves to dress half naked to get the attention from males ...



