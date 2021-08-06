Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth over N500,000 in India
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian and Ivory Coast nationals with policeA 35-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested for illegal possession of drugs worth Rs 94,000 (N522,563.26) in Anjuna, Goa. The accused identified as Chizoba Boniface Okeke was caught red handed when ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

