Sunday Igboho’s aides still battle stringent bail conditions after 48 hours
News photo Daily Post  - Forty-eight hours after securing bail from Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the 12 aides of the Yoruba secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho are yet to perfect the various bail conditions imposed on them by the court.

22 hours ago
