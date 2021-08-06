Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
17-year-old girl reportedly missing for one week after her mother dropped her off at school in Port Harcourt
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 17-year-old girl identified as Lala Onwukwe, has been declared missing by her family in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
17-year-old girl reportedly missing for one week after her mother dropped her off at school in Port Harcourt
Republican Nigeria:
17-year-old Girl Reportedly Missing One Week After Mother Dropped Her Off at School in Port Harcourt (Photo)
Monte Oz Live:
17-year-old girl reportedly missing for one week after her mother dropped her off at school in Port Harcourt – Monte OZ Live
Naija Parrot:
17-year-old girl reportedly missing for one week after her mother dropped her off at school in Port Harcourt
Tori News:
17-year-old Girl Reportedly Missing One Week After Mother Dropped Her Off at School in Port Harcourt (Photo)
More Picks
1
COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 9,000, as infections continue to surge -
The News Guru,
2 hours ago
2
Nigerian Air Force jets kill 78 bandits, destroy camp in 3-day bombardments -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
3
BBNaija: What Angel, Beatrice said about Liquorose lastnight -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
NFF Mourns Former President, Oneya -
Leadership,
1 day ago
5
CNN Fires Three Employees For Coming To Work Unvaccinated -
Independent,
22 hours ago
6
Sunday Igboho’s aides still battle stringent bail conditions after 48 hours -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
“If you are watching BBNaija, you’re killing your spirit” – Evangelist (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
8
"There is nothing on this earth that can be compared to you "- Singer KCee celebrates his wife on IG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
BBNaija: Fans attack Liquorose for saying Angel wears revealing outfits to attract men -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Sammie irritates me – Angel -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...