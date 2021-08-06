Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija: Sense does not come with age, Tega is disrespectful – Nini fumes
Daily Post
- Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Nini has slammed fellow housemate, Tega, describing her as disrespectful. Nini said this on Friday while complaining to Saga, Arin and Jackie B in the garden.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija S6: Sense does not come with age, Tega is disrespectful – Nini fumes
City People Magazine:
‘Sense does not come with age, Tega is disrespectful’ – Nini fumes
Sundiata Post:
BBNaija S6: “Sense Does Not Come With Age” – Nini Says Following Altercation With Tega (Video)
See Naija:
BBNaija: Sense does not come with age, Tega is disrespectful – Nini fumes
GL Trends:
BBNaija: “Sense Does Not Come With Age” – Nini Says Following Altercation With Tega (Video)
Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: "Tega is disrespectful, I will lead her into depression if she tries me" - Nini rants
Gist 36:
BBNaija: “Sense Does Not Come With Age”
More Picks
1
COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 9,000, as infections continue to surge -
The News Guru,
2 hours ago
2
Nigerian Air Force jets kill 78 bandits, destroy camp in 3-day bombardments -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
3
BBNaija: What Angel, Beatrice said about Liquorose lastnight -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
NFF Mourns Former President, Oneya -
Leadership,
1 day ago
5
CNN Fires Three Employees For Coming To Work Unvaccinated -
Independent,
22 hours ago
6
Sunday Igboho’s aides still battle stringent bail conditions after 48 hours -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
“If you are watching BBNaija, you’re killing your spirit” – Evangelist (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
8
"There is nothing on this earth that can be compared to you "- Singer KCee celebrates his wife on IG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
BBNaija: Fans attack Liquorose for saying Angel wears revealing outfits to attract men -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Sammie irritates me – Angel -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
