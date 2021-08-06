Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu: Babangida speaks on agitation for Biafra, Yoruba Nation
News photo Daily Post  - Former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB, has said Nigerians do not believe in secession. Babangida said Nigerians believe the country should stay united because they love peace.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu: Babangida speaks on agitation for Biafra, Yoruba Nation Nigerian Eye:
Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu: Babangida speaks on agitation for Biafra, Yoruba Nation
Salone:
WOW – IPOB/Yoruba Nation: IBB Finally Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Agitations
IPOB/Yoruba Nation: IBB finally speaks on Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho agitations Politics Nigeria:
IPOB/Yoruba Nation: IBB finally speaks on Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho agitations
Babangida Speaks On Agitation for Biafra, Yoruba Nation Gist 36:
Babangida Speaks On Agitation for Biafra, Yoruba Nation
Babangida Speaks On Agitation for Biafra, Yoruba Nation Republican Nigeria:
Babangida Speaks On Agitation for Biafra, Yoruba Nation
Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu: Babangida Speaks On Agitation for Biafra, Yoruba Nation Tori News:
Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu: Babangida Speaks On Agitation for Biafra, Yoruba Nation


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 9,000, as infections continue to surge - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force jets kill 78 bandits, destroy camp  in 3-day bombardments - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: What Angel, Beatrice said about Liquorose lastnight - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 NFF Mourns Former President, Oneya - Leadership, 1 day ago
5 CNN Fires Three Employees For Coming To Work Unvaccinated - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Sunday Igboho’s aides still battle stringent bail conditions after 48 hours - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 “If you are watching BBNaija, you’re killing your spirit” – Evangelist (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
8 "There is nothing on this earth that can be compared to you "- Singer KCee celebrates his wife on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Fans attack Liquorose for saying Angel wears revealing outfits to attract men - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Sammie irritates me – Angel - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info