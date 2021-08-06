Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PSG manager, Pochettino gives update on signing Messi after Barcelona exit
Daily Post  - Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has confirmed that the club is trying to sign Lionel Messi. The French club has contacted Messi after

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Messi to leave Barcelona after 778 appearances Daily Trust:
Messi to leave Barcelona after 778 appearances
Transfer: PSG in talks with Lionel Messi after Barcelona exit The Punch:
Transfer: PSG in talks with Lionel Messi after Barcelona exit
NL FACT CHECK!! Lionel Messi Records In FC Barcelona Before Exit (See List) Naija Loaded:
NL FACT CHECK!! Lionel Messi Records In FC Barcelona Before Exit (See List)
PSG in talks with Lionel Messi after Barcelona exit Within Nigeria:
PSG in talks with Lionel Messi after Barcelona exit
Lionel Messi Discusses PSG Move With Pochettino After Leaving Barcelona Republican Nigeria:
Lionel Messi Discusses PSG Move With Pochettino After Leaving Barcelona
3 clubs Messi could join after leaving Barcelona See Naija:
3 clubs Messi could join after leaving Barcelona
PSG manager, Pochettino gives update on signing Messi after Barcelona exit Edujandon:
PSG manager, Pochettino gives update on signing Messi after Barcelona exit
Lionel Messi Discusses PSG Move With Pochettino After Leaving Barcelona Tori News:
Lionel Messi Discusses PSG Move With Pochettino After Leaving Barcelona


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 9,000, as infections continue to surge - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force jets kill 78 bandits, destroy camp  in 3-day bombardments - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: What Angel, Beatrice said about Liquorose lastnight - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 NFF Mourns Former President, Oneya - Leadership, 1 day ago
5 CNN Fires Three Employees For Coming To Work Unvaccinated - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Sunday Igboho’s aides still battle stringent bail conditions after 48 hours - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 “If you are watching BBNaija, you’re killing your spirit” – Evangelist (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
8 "There is nothing on this earth that can be compared to you "- Singer KCee celebrates his wife on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Fans attack Liquorose for saying Angel wears revealing outfits to attract men - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Sammie irritates me – Angel - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info