Nigerian Air Force jets kill 78 bandits, destroy camp  in 3-day bombardments
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Several camps of armed bandits have been destroyed following aggressive airstrikes by Nigerian Air Force, NAF, fighter jets.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

