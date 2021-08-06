Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tough Bail Conditions Extend Suffering For Igboho’s 12 Associates In Custody Of Lawless Department Of State Services
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The 12 associates of Yoruba separatist leader, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, arrested in his house have not met their bail conditions 48 hours after securing bail from the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The 12 persons were arrested at the ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

12 Igboho’s associates still with DSS, yet to perfect bail conditions The Nation:
12 Igboho’s associates still with DSS, yet to perfect bail conditions
12 Of Sunday Igboho’s Associates Still With DSS The Trent:
12 Of Sunday Igboho’s Associates Still With DSS
12 Igboho’s associates still with DSS, yet to perfect bail conditions Sundiata Post:
12 Igboho’s associates still with DSS, yet to perfect bail conditions
Igboho’s Associates Still With DSS – Lawyer Naija News:
Igboho’s Associates Still With DSS – Lawyer
Igboho’s Associates Still With DSS – Lawyer Tunde Ednut:
Igboho’s Associates Still With DSS – Lawyer


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 9,000, as infections continue to surge - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force jets kill 78 bandits, destroy camp  in 3-day bombardments - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: What Angel, Beatrice said about Liquorose lastnight - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 NFF Mourns Former President, Oneya - Leadership, 1 day ago
5 CNN Fires Three Employees For Coming To Work Unvaccinated - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Sunday Igboho’s aides still battle stringent bail conditions after 48 hours - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 “If you are watching BBNaija, you’re killing your spirit” – Evangelist (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
8 "There is nothing on this earth that can be compared to you "- Singer KCee celebrates his wife on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Fans attack Liquorose for saying Angel wears revealing outfits to attract men - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Sammie irritates me – Angel - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info