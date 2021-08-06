Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: Pere, Maria, Liquorose, Sammie are pretending – Angel
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel has described Pere, Maria, Liquorose, Sammie and some other housemates as ‘fake and pretentious. Angel told Biggie on Friday that Pere, Maria, Liquorose gossip about other housemates but act like they don’t.

