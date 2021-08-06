BBNaija: Pere, Maria, Liquorose, Sammie are pretending – Angel Daily Post - Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel has described Pere, Maria, Liquorose, Sammie and some other housemates as ‘fake and pretentious. Angel told Biggie on Friday that Pere, Maria, Liquorose gossip about other housemates but act like they don’t.



News Credibility Score: 99%