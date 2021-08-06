Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mum jailed after leaving her toddler to starve to death while she travelled to celebrate her birthday
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A teen mum who left her daughter at home to starve to death, while she traveled to celebrate her 18th birthday, has been jailed for nine years.

 

Verphy Kudi abandoned 20-month-old

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

