Oyo govt declares Tuesday, August 10, holiday for Hijrah
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Oyo state government has announced Tuesday, August 10, as a holiday to commemorate the new Islamic year, Hijrah 1443 AH. This was contained in a circular

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

