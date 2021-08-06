Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


35-year-old fashion designer paraded by NSCDC in Ilorin for allegedly raping four-year-old girl
News photo Daily Post  - The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Friday, paraded a 35- year-old serial rapist Kola Mogaji for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl (name withheld).

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

35-year-old serial rapist paraded for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl in Ilorin Lailas News:
35-year-old serial rapist paraded for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl in Ilorin
35-year-old fashion designer paraded by NSCDC in Ilorin for allegedly raping four-year-old girl My Celebrity & I:
35-year-old fashion designer paraded by NSCDC in Ilorin for allegedly raping four-year-old girl
35-year-old fashion designer paraded by NSCDC in Ilorin for allegedly raping four-year-old girl The Dabigal Blog:
35-year-old fashion designer paraded by NSCDC in Ilorin for allegedly raping four-year-old girl
35-year-old fashion designer paraded by NSCDC in Ilorin for allegedly r.a.p.i.n.g four-year-old girl | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
35-year-old fashion designer paraded by NSCDC in Ilorin for allegedly r.a.p.i.n.g four-year-old girl | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Fashion designer, 35, arrested in Ilorin for allegedly raping four-year-old girl Republican Nigeria:
Fashion designer, 35, arrested in Ilorin for allegedly raping four-year-old girl
35-year-old serial rapist paraded for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl in Ilorin Within Nigeria:
35-year-old serial rapist paraded for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl in Ilorin


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 9,000, as infections continue to surge - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force jets kill 78 bandits, destroy camp  in 3-day bombardments - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: What Angel, Beatrice said about Liquorose lastnight - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 NFF Mourns Former President, Oneya - Leadership, 1 day ago
5 CNN Fires Three Employees For Coming To Work Unvaccinated - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Sunday Igboho’s aides still battle stringent bail conditions after 48 hours - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 “If you are watching BBNaija, you’re killing your spirit” – Evangelist (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
8 "There is nothing on this earth that can be compared to you "- Singer KCee celebrates his wife on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Fans attack Liquorose for saying Angel wears revealing outfits to attract men - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Sammie irritates me – Angel - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info