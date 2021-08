News at a Glance

Solarcentury and Shumba to co-develop Tati solar project in Botswana Energy Mix Report - A partnership agreement has been signed between solar power provider Solarcentury Africa and Shumba Energy. The two partners will jointly develop solar power projects in Southern Africa, including an initial 100 MWp concession in Botswana. The ...



News Credibility Score: 21%