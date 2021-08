News at a Glance

NSCDC Rescues Abandoned Day-old-baby In Kwara Independent - Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, have saved a day-old-baby girl, abandoned at a dump site, in the early hours of Friday. The Command’s Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, said this in a statement made ...



News Credibility Score: 92%