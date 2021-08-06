Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 9,000, as infections continue to surge
The News Guru  - The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), says the number of active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 9,066 with 565 additional cases confirmed on Friday. The NCDC made this known via its verified wedsite on Saturday morning .

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

