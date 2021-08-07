Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I'm scared for my life" Princess Shyngle releases voice notes and texts her ex-husband allegedly sent threatening to kill her and her parents
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has taken to Instagram to allege that her life is being threatened by her ex-husband.

 

She added that he's also threatening to kill her parents.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

