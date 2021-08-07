Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija S6: Fans react as Beatrice gets verified on Instagram
The Punch
- Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Beatrice, recently got verified on Instagram, erupting reactions from fans.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: "Underrate Beatrice at your own risk" – Fans react as she becomes the first female housemate to get verified on Instagram
Gist Reel:
"Underrate that girl at your own risk" - Reactions as Beatrice gets verified on Instagram
Edujandon:
#BBNaija: Fans React As Beatrice Gets Verified On Instagram
Gist 36:
Fans React As Beatrice Gets Verified On Instagram
Online Nigeria:
BBNaija: Fans React As Beatrice Gets Verified On Instagram
Republican Nigeria:
Fans React As Beatrice Gets Verified On Instagram
Talk Glitz:
#BBNaija: Reactions As Beatrice Gets Verified On Instagram
Tori News:
BBNaija: Fans React As Beatrice Gets Verified On Instagram
More Picks
1
BBNaija S6: Boma plans to date Jackie B after show, calls her 'outside project' -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
2
My reconciliation with 2Baba not fake –Blackface -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
3
BBNaija S6: Fans react as Beatrice gets verified on Instagram -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
4
REVEALED! See how much Lionel Messi will earn per week at PSG -
Edujandon,
11 hours ago
5
35-year-old fashion designer paraded by NSCDC in Ilorin for allegedly raping four-year-old girl -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
I married my wife when tests said she can never be pregnant, now we have kid - Nigerian man shows off baby -
Legit,
6 hours ago
7
Lionel Messi: I'm still trying to assimilate everything – Barcelona’s Busquets -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
8
BBNaija: Beatrice acts like she doesn’t want to be in the house – Jaypaul -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
9
Police exhume corpse of kidnap victim in Rivers community -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Fayemi signs bills on legislative, judiciary autonomy -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
