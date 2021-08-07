NSCDC impounds two trucks with adulterated AGO, petroleum products, arrests five suspects in Akwa Ibom Republican Nigeria - The Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has arrested five suspects with a truck load of 200 cellophane bags filled with suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and another truck containing 33, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%