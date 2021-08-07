Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Records 565 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections..
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog  - All i can say is mask up and stay safe...565 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;Lagos-348Rivers-70Akwa Ibom-45Oyo-36FCT-24Ekiti-15Kwara-7Ogun-7Gombe-3Anambra-2Kaduna-2Bayelsa-1Cross River-1Edo-1Plateau-1 Kano-1Sokoto-1177,142 confirmed 165,409 discharged 2, ...

