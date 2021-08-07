Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Local hunters kill 20 bandits in fierce gun duel in Niger
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - No fewer than about 20 gunmen suspected to be armed bandits were killed last Tuesday by local hunters in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Local Hunters Kill 20 Bandits in Niger This Day:
Local Hunters Kill 20 Bandits in Niger
Local Hunters Kill 20 Bandits, Recover Herds Of Cattle In Niger The Herald:
Local Hunters Kill 20 Bandits, Recover Herds Of Cattle In Niger
Local Hunters Kill 20 Bandits in Niger Republican Nigeria:
Local Hunters Kill 20 Bandits in Niger


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: Boma plans to date Jackie B after show, calls her 'outside project' - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Army denies General’s alleged plan to wipe out Miango in Plateau - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 REVEALED! See how much Lionel Messi will earn per week at PSG - Edujandon, 1 day ago
4 I married my wife when tests said she can never be pregnant, now we have kid - Nigerian man shows off baby - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Former NFF President, Oneya, to be buried September 10 - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Beatrice acts like she doesn’t want to be in the house – Jaypaul - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Jonathan, Osinbajo, others attend wedding of Gbenga Daniel's daughter (Photos) - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
8 Chelsea Agree Club-Record £97.5m Transfer Deal To Re-sign Lukaku From Inter Milan - Independent, 8 hours ago
9 "That we hear so many negative news doesn't mean there are no true happy marriages " Betty Irabor shares marriage nuggets to mark her 37th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 As a beautiful girl, coping with sexual harassment not easy - Chioma Okoye - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info