Mimi Adzape-Orubibi dumps APC, leads over 80,000 followers, supporters to PDP Vanguard News - The Benue North East Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 elections, Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi on Saturday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP with over 80,000 teeming followers and supporters.



News Credibility Score: 99%