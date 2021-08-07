Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Photos From Adebola Williams and Kehinde Daniel’s Wedding in Lagos
Oyo Gist
- Co-founder/CEO of RED Media, Adebola Williams and Kehinde Daniel, daughter of former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, had their church wedding today, August 7, 2021, Oyogist.com reports.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Lagos hots up as Debola weds Kehinde today
Bella Naija:
It’s Official! Adebola Williams & Kehinde Daniel are Husband and Wife | #KDLagos2021
Global Village Extra:
KDLagos2021: Photos From Adebola Williams, Kehinde Daniel’s Wedding
Online Nigeria:
Wow! Eminent Nigerians In Attendance As Debola Williams And Kehinde Daniel Wed In Lagos (Photos/Videos)
Infotrust News:
Beautiful Photos From Debola Williams And Kehinde Daniel’s Wedding
More Picks
1
BBNaija S6: Boma plans to date Jackie B after show, calls her 'outside project' -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
My reconciliation with 2Baba not fake –Blackface -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
Army denies General’s alleged plan to wipe out Miango in Plateau -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
4
REVEALED! See how much Lionel Messi will earn per week at PSG -
Edujandon,
18 hours ago
5
I married my wife when tests said she can never be pregnant, now we have kid - Nigerian man shows off baby -
Legit,
13 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Beatrice acts like she doesn’t want to be in the house – Jaypaul -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
Lionel Messi: I'm still trying to assimilate everything – Barcelona’s Busquets -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
8
Former NFF President, Oneya, to be buried September 10 -
Prompt News,
9 hours ago
9
"That we hear so many negative news doesn't mean there are no true happy marriages " Betty Irabor shares marriage nuggets to mark her 37th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Police exhume corpse of kidnap victim in Rivers community -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...