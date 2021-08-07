Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas Dies At 70
News photo The Guardian  - Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, a co-founder of the US music group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 70. Thomas passed away on Saturday "peacefully in his sleep” in New Jersey, his band announced. No cause of death was provided.

