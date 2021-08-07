Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chibok girl who had two children in Boko Haram captivity reunites with family
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Borno State government has confirmed the return of Ruth Ngladar Pogu, one of the abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, who had been in Boko Haram captivity for seven years.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

