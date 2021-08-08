Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hijrah 1443AH: Oyetola, Bagudu declare Monday public holiday
News photo The Guardian  - Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu have declared Monday, August 9, as public holiday in commemoration of the first day of the Islamic Hijrah Calendar 1443 A.H.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Islamic New Year: Gov. Buni declares Monday as public holiday Daily Post:
Islamic New Year: Gov. Buni declares Monday as public holiday
Hijrah 1443AH: Oyetola, Bagudu Declare Monday Public Holiday The Street Journal:
Hijrah 1443AH: Oyetola, Bagudu Declare Monday Public Holiday
No Public Holiday on Monday in Ebonyi – Gov. Umahi Politics Nigeria:
No Public Holiday on Monday in Ebonyi – Gov. Umahi


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: Boma plans to date Jackie B after show, calls her 'outside project' - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Army denies General’s alleged plan to wipe out Miango in Plateau - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 REVEALED! See how much Lionel Messi will earn per week at PSG - Edujandon, 1 day ago
4 I married my wife when tests said she can never be pregnant, now we have kid - Nigerian man shows off baby - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Former NFF President, Oneya, to be buried September 10 - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Beatrice acts like she doesn’t want to be in the house – Jaypaul - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Jonathan, Osinbajo, others attend wedding of Gbenga Daniel's daughter (Photos) - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
8 Chelsea Agree Club-Record £97.5m Transfer Deal To Re-sign Lukaku From Inter Milan - Independent, 8 hours ago
9 "That we hear so many negative news doesn't mean there are no true happy marriages " Betty Irabor shares marriage nuggets to mark her 37th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 As a beautiful girl, coping with sexual harassment not easy - Chioma Okoye - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info