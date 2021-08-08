Hijrah 1443AH: Oyetola, Bagudu declare Monday public holiday The Guardian - Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu have declared Monday, August 9, as public holiday in commemoration of the first day of the Islamic Hijrah Calendar 1443 A.H.



