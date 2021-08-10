Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


God angry with Nigeria, we may not get right leaders – Primate Ayodele
Daily Post  - The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Tuesday said God is angry with Nigeria due to the injustice in the judiciary system.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

God Is Angry With Nigeria, We May Not Get Right Leaders – Primate Ayodele Republican Nigeria:
God Is Angry With Nigeria, We May Not Get Right Leaders – Primate Ayodele
God Is Angry With Nigeria, We May Not Get Right Leaders – Primate Ayodele Gist 36:
God Is Angry With Nigeria, We May Not Get Right Leaders – Primate Ayodele
Salone:
WOW !!!: God Is Angry With Nigeria, We May Not Get Right Leaders – Primate Ayodele
Power In Wrong Hands, Nigeria May Never Get Good Leaders – Primate Ayodele Tunde Ednut:
Power In Wrong Hands, Nigeria May Never Get Good Leaders – Primate Ayodele
Power In Wrong Hands, Nigeria May Never Get Good Leaders – Primate Ayodele Naija News:
Power In Wrong Hands, Nigeria May Never Get Good Leaders – Primate Ayodele
God Is Angry With Nigeria, We May Not Get Right Leaders – Primate Ayodele Tori News:
God Is Angry With Nigeria, We May Not Get Right Leaders – Primate Ayodele


   More Picks
1 How Benin Republic Government Stopped Plane Buhari Sent To Secretly Pick Sunday Igboho – Lawyer Femi Falana Reveals - AY Naija NG, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: I nominated Tega because she's antagonistic, says Arin - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I regret picking Maria as my Deputy – Pere - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why Maria, Pere relationship won’t work – Yerins - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 FG generates N512 billion VAT in second quarter of 2021 - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Debunks reports of freeing repentant Boko Haram Bomb experts - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Why is the federal government not going after Fulani militia like they went after Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu? ? Governor Ortom asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Yoruba Nation: Akintoye, Others To Lead NINAS On One Million March To UN General Assembly - Independent, 15 hours ago
9 Woman who left husband to marry their pastor speaks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Foreign Minister, Onyeama Summons Indonesia Envoy Over Assault On Nigerian Diplomat Seen On Viral Video |RN - The Republican News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info