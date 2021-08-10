Post News
News at a Glance
Messi Posters Torn Down From Outside Barcelona’s Camp Nou Stadium Ahead Of PSG Move
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Messi Posters Torn Down From Outside Nou Camp Stadium
Daily Post:
Barcelona tear down Messi's posters outside Camp Nou
The Punch:
Photostory: Lionel Messi's Posters Removed From Camp Nou Following the Argentine’s departure from Barcelona, his pictures have been removed from the club's football stadium, Camp Nou. The player is now linked with Paris Saint-Germain. Credit: Twitter ...
The Herald:
Barcelona Removes Lionel Messi’s Posters Outside Camp Nou Stadium Ahead PSG Move
TV360 Nigeria:
Messi Posters Torn Down From Outside Nou Camp Stadium
The Eagle Online:
Messi’s posters torn outside of Barca's Camp Nou stadium
Infotrust News:
Barcelona Tear Down Messi’s Posters Outside Camp Nou
More Picks
1
How Benin Republic Government Stopped Plane Buhari Sent To Secretly Pick Sunday Igboho – Lawyer Femi Falana Reveals -
AY Naija NG,
18 hours ago
2
BBNaija S6: I nominated Tega because she's antagonistic, says Arin -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
BBNaija: I regret picking Maria as my Deputy – Pere -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Why Maria, Pere relationship won’t work – Yerins -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
5
FG generates N512 billion VAT in second quarter of 2021 -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
6
Nigerian Army Debunks reports of freeing repentant Boko Haram Bomb experts -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
Why is the federal government not going after Fulani militia like they went after Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu? ? Governor Ortom asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Yoruba Nation: Akintoye, Others To Lead NINAS On One Million March To UN General Assembly -
Independent,
15 hours ago
9
Woman who left husband to marry their pastor speaks (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Nigerian Foreign Minister, Onyeama Summons Indonesia Envoy Over Assault On Nigerian Diplomat Seen On Viral Video |RN -
The Republican News,
12 hours ago
