Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG generates N512 billion VAT in second quarter of 2021
News photo Premium Times  - This is against N496.39 billion generated in the first quarter (Q1) 2021 and N327.20 billion generated in Q2 2020.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria generates N512bn from VAT in Q2 The Punch:
Nigeria generates N512bn from VAT in Q2
Government generates 15.9bn VAT in Q2 The Guardian:
Government generates 15.9bn VAT in Q2
NBS: FG Records N515bn VAT Revenue in Q2 2021 Biz Watch Nigeria:
NBS: FG Records N515bn VAT Revenue in Q2 2021
Nigeria generated N15.86bn VAT in Q2 — NBS Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria generated N15.86bn VAT in Q2 — NBS
VAT Generation Hits N512.25b In Q2, Says NBS Inside Business Nigeria:
VAT Generation Hits N512.25b In Q2, Says NBS
Nigeria Generates N1trn VAT in 6 Months – NBS Prompt News:
Nigeria Generates N1trn VAT in 6 Months – NBS
VAT increase by N15.86bn in Q2 — NBS Pulse Nigeria:
VAT increase by N15.86bn in Q2 — NBS
VAT increase by N15.86bn in Q2 — NBS News Diary Online:
VAT increase by N15.86bn in Q2 — NBS
VAT increase by N15.86bn in Q2 – NBS The News Guru:
VAT increase by N15.86bn in Q2 – NBS
NBS reveals VAT increased by N15.86bn in Q2 1st for Credible News:
NBS reveals VAT increased by N15.86bn in Q2
FG generated N515bn VAT in Q2 2021 - NBS Within Nigeria:
FG generated N515bn VAT in Q2 2021 - NBS
Nigerians Paid N15.86 Billion More VAT In Q2: NBS Fresh Reporters:
Nigerians Paid N15.86 Billion More VAT In Q2: NBS
VAT increase by N15.86bn in Q2 — NBS Maritime First Newspaper:
VAT increase by N15.86bn in Q2 — NBS
VAT Increase By N15.86bn To N512.25bn In Q2, Says  NBS Western Post News:
VAT Increase By N15.86bn To N512.25bn In Q2, Says  NBS
Banks and Financial Institutions Pay N7.712 Billion VAT in Q2 2021 Investor King:
Banks and Financial Institutions Pay N7.712 Billion VAT in Q2 2021


   More Picks
1 How Benin Republic Government Stopped Plane Buhari Sent To Secretly Pick Sunday Igboho – Lawyer Femi Falana Reveals - AY Naija NG, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: I nominated Tega because she's antagonistic, says Arin - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I regret picking Maria as my Deputy – Pere - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why Maria, Pere relationship won’t work – Yerins - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 FG generates N512 billion VAT in second quarter of 2021 - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Debunks reports of freeing repentant Boko Haram Bomb experts - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Why is the federal government not going after Fulani militia like they went after Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu? ? Governor Ortom asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Yoruba Nation: Akintoye, Others To Lead NINAS On One Million March To UN General Assembly - Independent, 15 hours ago
9 Woman who left husband to marry their pastor speaks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Foreign Minister, Onyeama Summons Indonesia Envoy Over Assault On Nigerian Diplomat Seen On Viral Video |RN - The Republican News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info