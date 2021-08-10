Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tokyo Olympics: NFF congratulates Dare, Sports ministry
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has felicitated with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the person of the Minister of Youth and

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tokyo Olympics: NFF Congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry Leadership:
Tokyo Olympics: NFF Congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry
Tokyo 2020: NFF Congratulates, Dare, Sports Ministry Complete Sports:
Tokyo 2020: NFF Congratulates, Dare, Sports Ministry
NFF thumbs up Dare The Nation:
NFF thumbs up Dare
Tokyo Olympics: NFF congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry Peoples Daily:
Tokyo Olympics: NFF congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry
Tokyo Olympics: NFF congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry The Eagle Online:
Tokyo Olympics: NFF congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry
Tokyo 2020: NFF Congratulates, Dare, Sports Ministry Online Nigeria:
Tokyo 2020: NFF Congratulates, Dare, Sports Ministry
Tokyo Olympics: NFF congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry Brila:
Tokyo Olympics: NFF congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry


   More Picks
1 How Benin Republic Government Stopped Plane Buhari Sent To Secretly Pick Sunday Igboho – Lawyer Femi Falana Reveals - AY Naija NG, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: I nominated Tega because she's antagonistic, says Arin - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I regret picking Maria as my Deputy – Pere - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why Maria, Pere relationship won’t work – Yerins - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 FG generates N512 billion VAT in second quarter of 2021 - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Debunks reports of freeing repentant Boko Haram Bomb experts - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Why is the federal government not going after Fulani militia like they went after Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu? ? Governor Ortom asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Yoruba Nation: Akintoye, Others To Lead NINAS On One Million March To UN General Assembly - Independent, 15 hours ago
9 Woman who left husband to marry their pastor speaks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Foreign Minister, Onyeama Summons Indonesia Envoy Over Assault On Nigerian Diplomat Seen On Viral Video |RN - The Republican News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info