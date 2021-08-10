Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cholera outbreak claims four lives in Gombe, 48 hospitalized
Nigerian Tribune  - Gombe state has joined the league of states in the country with the outbreak of cholera which has so far claimed four lives while 48 others were affected

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gombe records 44 cholera cases with 4 deaths – Commissioner Vanguard News:
Gombe records 44 cholera cases with 4 deaths – Commissioner
Cholera kills four as 48 test positive in Gombe The Punch:
Cholera kills four as 48 test positive in Gombe
Cholera claims 4 lives in Gombe LGA -Commissioner Peoples Daily:
Cholera claims 4 lives in Gombe LGA -Commissioner
Cholera Outbreak Claims Four Persons Live In Gombe Independent:
Cholera Outbreak Claims Four Persons Live In Gombe
Gombe govt. Prompt News:
Gombe govt.
Four dead, 44 positive as more cases of cholera hits Gombe The Eagle Online:
Four dead, 44 positive as more cases of cholera hits Gombe


   More Picks
1 How Benin Republic Government Stopped Plane Buhari Sent To Secretly Pick Sunday Igboho – Lawyer Femi Falana Reveals - AY Naija NG, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: I nominated Tega because she's antagonistic, says Arin - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I regret picking Maria as my Deputy – Pere - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why Maria, Pere relationship won’t work – Yerins - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 FG generates N512 billion VAT in second quarter of 2021 - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Debunks reports of freeing repentant Boko Haram Bomb experts - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Why is the federal government not going after Fulani militia like they went after Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu? ? Governor Ortom asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Yoruba Nation: Akintoye, Others To Lead NINAS On One Million March To UN General Assembly - Independent, 15 hours ago
9 Woman who left husband to marry their pastor speaks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Foreign Minister, Onyeama Summons Indonesia Envoy Over Assault On Nigerian Diplomat Seen On Viral Video |RN - The Republican News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info