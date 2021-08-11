Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Living without you is the worst punishment life has thrown my way’ Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida, pens down touching tribute to him
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Farida Fasasi, the wife to Nigerian legendary singer Sound Sultan, has penned down a touching tribute for him, saying living without him is the worst punishment that life has thrown at her.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Farida Fasasi Remembers Her Husband Sound Sultan One Month After His Death Bella Naija:
Farida Fasasi Remembers Her Husband Sound Sultan One Month After His Death
Living without you has to be worst punishment-Sound Sultan’s wife laments The News Guru:
Living without you has to be worst punishment-Sound Sultan’s wife laments
Oyo Gist:
''I have been told that this is the will of God but I'm still struggling with it''- Singer, Sound Sultan's wife, Farida,pens down touching tribute to her late husband
Sound Sultan Pulse Nigeria:
Sound Sultan's widow Farida breaks silence a month after his death
Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida, breaks silence one month after his death » Mp3 Bullet:
Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida, breaks silence one month after his death »
Ladun Liadi Blog:
''Living without you is the worst punishment life has thrown at me'' Sound Sultan's wife, Farida, finally breaks silence | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Sound Sultan’s Wife Pens Touching Tribute One Month After His Demise Tunde Ednut:
Sound Sultan’s Wife Pens Touching Tribute One Month After His Demise
Sound Sultan’s Wife Begs Nigerians In Touching Tribute One Month After Singer’s Death Naija News:
Sound Sultan’s Wife Begs Nigerians In Touching Tribute One Month After Singer’s Death
Sound Sultan’s Wife Begs Nigerians for One Thing In Touching Tribute One Month After Husband Tori News:
Sound Sultan’s Wife Begs Nigerians for One Thing In Touching Tribute One Month After Husband's Death


   More Picks
1 How Benin Republic Government Stopped Plane Buhari Sent To Secretly Pick Sunday Igboho – Lawyer Femi Falana Reveals - AY Naija NG, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: I nominated Tega because she's antagonistic, says Arin - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I regret picking Maria as my Deputy – Pere - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why Maria, Pere relationship won’t work – Yerins - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 FG generates N512 billion VAT in second quarter of 2021 - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Debunks reports of freeing repentant Boko Haram Bomb experts - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Why is the federal government not going after Fulani militia like they went after Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu? ? Governor Ortom asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Yoruba Nation: Akintoye, Others To Lead NINAS On One Million March To UN General Assembly - Independent, 15 hours ago
9 Woman who left husband to marry their pastor speaks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Foreign Minister, Onyeama Summons Indonesia Envoy Over Assault On Nigerian Diplomat Seen On Viral Video |RN - The Republican News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info