Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Contrary to a coordinated propaganda, Borno government has demolished 11 mosques and four churches - MURIC claims
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has waded into a controversy that trailed the demolition of Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa Nigeria (EYN) church in Moduganari area of Maiduguri, Borno state, claiming that the Borno state government has demolished more mosques ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Borno: Gov Zulum demolished 11 mosques, only 4 churches - Islamic group claims Daily Post:
Borno: Gov Zulum demolished 11 mosques, only 4 churches - Islamic group claims
Borno Govt demolished more mosques than churches – MURIC Daily Trust:
Borno Govt demolished more mosques than churches – MURIC
MURIC: Contrary To Propaganda, Borno Has Demolished 11 Mosques, Four Churches Since 2019 Naija Loaded:
MURIC: Contrary To Propaganda, Borno Has Demolished 11 Mosques, Four Churches Since 2019
MURIC: Contrary To Propaganda, Borno Has Demolished 11 Mosques, Four Churches Since 2019 Information Nigeria:
MURIC: Contrary To Propaganda, Borno Has Demolished 11 Mosques, Four Churches Since 2019
Daily Nigerian:
'Zulum demolished 11 mosques, 4 churches'
Zulum Has Demolished More Mosques Than Churches In Borno, Says MURIC News Break:
Zulum Has Demolished More Mosques Than Churches In Borno, Says MURIC
Borno: Gov Zulum demolished 11 mosques, only 4 churches – Islamic group claims Edujandon:
Borno: Gov Zulum demolished 11 mosques, only 4 churches – Islamic group claims
Contrary to a coordinated propaganda, Borno government has demolished 11 mosques and four churches – MURIC claims Olajide TV:
Contrary to a coordinated propaganda, Borno government has demolished 11 mosques and four churches – MURIC claims
Borno Government Has Destroyed More Mosques Than Churches – MURIC Alleges Naija on Point:
Borno Government Has Destroyed More Mosques Than Churches – MURIC Alleges


   More Picks
1 How Benin Republic Government Stopped Plane Buhari Sent To Secretly Pick Sunday Igboho – Lawyer Femi Falana Reveals - AY Naija NG, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: I nominated Tega because she's antagonistic, says Arin - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I regret picking Maria as my Deputy – Pere - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Why Maria, Pere relationship won’t work – Yerins - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 FG generates N512 billion VAT in second quarter of 2021 - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Debunks reports of freeing repentant Boko Haram Bomb experts - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Why is the federal government not going after Fulani militia like they went after Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu? ? Governor Ortom asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Yoruba Nation: Akintoye, Others To Lead NINAS On One Million March To UN General Assembly - Independent, 15 hours ago
9 Woman who left husband to marry their pastor speaks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Foreign Minister, Onyeama Summons Indonesia Envoy Over Assault On Nigerian Diplomat Seen On Viral Video |RN - The Republican News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info