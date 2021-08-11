Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FULL LIST: Nigerian Army Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Detained Since November 2020
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Some of the released Obigbo residents




The Nigerian Army has released 102 out of 112 residents of the Obigbo area in Rivers State who were taken away during a raid by the Nigerian Army and detained at its Commando Base in ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

5 detained Obigbo residents die in Military custody, 134 missing as Nigerian Army releases 107 detainees after 9 months ﻿ Sundiata Post:
5 detained Obigbo residents die in Military custody, 134 missing as Nigerian Army releases 107 detainees after 9 months ﻿
Salone:
» Army Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Detained Since November 2020 (Full List
Army Finally Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Detained Since November 2020 ( See Full List) Nigeria Breaking News:
Army Finally Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Detained Since November 2020 ( See Full List)
102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Arrested Released [Full List] Naija News:
102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Arrested Released [Full List]
FULL LIST: Nigerian Army Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Detained Since November 2020 Affairs TV:
FULL LIST: Nigerian Army Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Detained Since November 2020
102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Arrested Released [Full List] Tunde Ednut:
102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Arrested Released [Full List]


   More Picks
1 Lionel Messi's PSG shirt sold out in 30 minutes after officially signing for French club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Delta man set to wed two women same day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Tinubu has no certificates, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly - Bode George - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I won’t allow disrespect to my office – Pere warns housemates - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 ‘Living without you is the worst punishment life has thrown my way’ Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida, pens down touching tribute to him - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Osinbajo Restates Federal Govt’s Commitment To Critical Niger Delta Projects - Leadership, 23 hours ago
7 Contrary to a coordinated propaganda, Borno government has demolished 11 mosques and four churches - MURIC claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian Foreign Minister, Onyeama Summons Indonesia Envoy Over Assault On Nigerian Diplomat Seen On Viral Video |RN - The Republican News, 24 hours ago
9 Okorocha asks court to stop EFCC, Imo govt from confiscating his properties - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Davido trumps Wizkid, others by far on highest paid Nigerian influencers on Instagram - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info