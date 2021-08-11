Post News
News at a Glance
Tinubu has no certificates, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly - Bode George
Daily Post
- Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
2023: Tinubu Has No Certificates, He Steals Huge Amounts of Lagos Money Monthly – Bode George
Pulse Nigeria:
Bode George says Tinubu has stolen so much money from Lagos
The News Guru:
Tinubu stole humongous money from Lagos, continues to do so monthly - Bode George
Edujandon:
2023: Tinubu Has No Certificates, Steals Huge Amounts of Lagos Money Monthly – Bode George
Gist 36:
Tinubu Has No Certificates, Steals Huge Amounts of Lagos Money Monthly – Bode George
Republican Nigeria:
Tinubu Has No Certificates, Steals Huge Amounts of Lagos Money Monthly – Bode George
Infotrust News:
Tinubu Has No Certificates, Steals Huge Amounts Of Lagos Money Monthly – Bode George
Naija News:
Tinubu Steals Lagos Money Monthly, Doesn’t Have Certificate – Bode George
Global Village Extra:
Tinubu Steals Humongously From Lagos Govt Monthly- Bode George
Legit 9ja:
Tinubu Has Stolen A Lot From Lagos Treasury, Bode George Alleges.
Tori News:
2023: Tinubu Has No Certificates, Steals Huge Amounts of Lagos Money Monthly – Bode George
