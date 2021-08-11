Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court Declines Okorocha’s Application To Stop Confiscation Of His Properties
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Court Declines Okorocha’s Application To Stop Confiscation Of His Properties Information Nigeria:
Court Declines Okorocha’s Application To Stop Confiscation Of His Properties
Court Declines Okorocha’s Application to Stop Confiscation of His Properties Signal:
Court Declines Okorocha’s Application to Stop Confiscation of His Properties
Court Declines Okorocha’s Application To Stop Confiscation Of His Properties The Trent:
Court Declines Okorocha’s Application To Stop Confiscation Of His Properties
Court rejects Okorocha’s appeal to stop confiscation of properties The News Guru:
Court rejects Okorocha’s appeal to stop confiscation of properties
Court Rejects Okorocha Global Village Extra:
Court Rejects Okorocha's Appeal To Stop Confiscation Of Properties


   More Picks
1 Lionel Messi's PSG shirt sold out in 30 minutes after officially signing for French club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Delta man set to wed two women same day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Tinubu has no certificates, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly - Bode George - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I won’t allow disrespect to my office – Pere warns housemates - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 ‘Living without you is the worst punishment life has thrown my way’ Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida, pens down touching tribute to him - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Osinbajo Restates Federal Govt’s Commitment To Critical Niger Delta Projects - Leadership, 23 hours ago
7 Contrary to a coordinated propaganda, Borno government has demolished 11 mosques and four churches - MURIC claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian Foreign Minister, Onyeama Summons Indonesia Envoy Over Assault On Nigerian Diplomat Seen On Viral Video |RN - The Republican News, 24 hours ago
9 Okorocha asks court to stop EFCC, Imo govt from confiscating his properties - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Davido trumps Wizkid, others by far on highest paid Nigerian influencers on Instagram - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info