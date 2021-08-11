Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
SEC begins implementation of AfDB funded risk-based supervision project
Vanguard News
- By Obas Esiedesa The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, on Wednesday disclosed that it has begun the implementation of the African Development Bank, AfDB, funded
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
SEC, AfDB Commence Implementation of Risk-based Supervision Project
Leadership:
SEC Gets AfDB’s Grant For Risk-based Supervision Project
The Sun:
SEC gets AfDB’s grant for risk-based supervision project – The Sun Nigeria
Business Day:
Nigeria’s SEC gets AfDB’s grant for Risk-based Supervision Project
Independent:
SEC Receives AfDB’s Grant For Risk-Based Supervision Project
Inside Business Nigeria:
SEC Gets AfDB's Grant To For Risk-Based Supervision Framework
Prompt News:
SEC Begins Implementation of Risk-based Supervision Project
The Eagle Online:
SEC gets AfDB’s grant for risk-based supervision framework implementation
More Picks
1
Lionel Messi's PSG shirt sold out in 30 minutes after officially signing for French club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Davido trumps Wizkid, others by far on highest paid Nigerian influencers on Instagram -
Online Nigeria,
18 hours ago
3
Tinubu has no certificates, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly - Bode George -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
Dangote's fortune shoots him to 117th on the global billionaires index latest ranking, Elon Musk tops list -
Legit,
16 hours ago
5
Microfinance Bank MD bags five years for N4.7m scam -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
Twitter bows to Nigerian govt, agrees to open office in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
BBNaija: I won’t allow disrespect to my office – Pere warns housemates -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
Nigeria Not among High-debt Risk Nations, DMO Insists -
This Day,
5 hours ago
9
FCTA Demolishes 2,000 Illegal Structures In Mpape Community -
Leadership,
15 hours ago
10
BBNaija S6: Yerins gets verified on Instagram after eviction -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
