If you are not looking to run for politics, you have no business building a multi-million naira mansion in your hometown - Actor Sam Nnabuike
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Sam Nnabuike has faulted the culture of siting multi-million naira mansion in a hometown. According to the actor, these gigantic structures which a high percentage of Igbo men build in their hometowns end up gulping millions in maintenance.

