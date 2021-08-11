If you are not looking to run for politics, you have no business building a multi-million naira mansion in your hometown – Actor Sam Nnabuike

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Police seals Enugu APC secretariat over leadership crisis - Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
BBNaija S6: I would have picked Peace as deputy, not Maria, says Pere - The Punch,
9 hours ago
|
3
|
Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
5 hours ago
|
4
|
Singer, Ladipoe, welcomes baby (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
Microfinance Bank MD bags five years imprisonment for N4.7m scam in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigerian DJ on the run as family accuses him of k*lling his 6-months pregnant lover . - Instablog 9ja,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Dangote's fortune shoots him to 117th on the global billionaires index latest ranking, Elon Musk tops list - Legit,
24 hours ago
|
8
|
BBNaija: Yerins clarifies allegation of peeping at Maria inside bathroom - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl' - Pulse Nigeria,
10 hours ago
|
10
|
Abuja police detain Youtuber for criticising Apostle Suleman’s ‘money miracle’ - The Punch,
18 hours ago