Nigerian DJ on the run as family accuses him of k*lling his 6-months pregnant lover . Instablog 9ja - A Nigerian DJ, Olayiwola Olatunji, better known as DJ Scoot 007, is currently on the run, after allegedly klling his 6-months pregnant lover, in Ikorodu area of Lagos. DJ Scoot and Tina Erube — a mom of five — began dating about two years ago and has a ...



News Credibility Score: 90%