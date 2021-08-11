Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police seals Enugu APC secretariat over leadership crisis
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Enugu State Police Command has sealed off the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in the state.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police seal off Enugu APC office Vanguard News:
Police seal off Enugu APC office
Police shut Enugu APC office Daily Post:
Police shut Enugu APC office
Why police sealed off Enugu APC office | Politics | herald.ng The Herald:
Why police sealed off Enugu APC office | Politics | herald.ng
Police Shut Enugu APC Office - InfoStride News The Info Stride:
Police Shut Enugu APC Office - InfoStride News
Police seal off Enugu APC office The News Guru:
Police seal off Enugu APC office
Police Seal Off Enugu APC Office The Street Journal:
Police Seal Off Enugu APC Office
Police seal off Enugu APC office The Eagle Online:
Police seal off Enugu APC office
Police seal off Enugu APC office Prompt News:
Police seal off Enugu APC office
Police seal off Enugu APC office The News:
Police seal off Enugu APC office
Police shut Enugu APC office - P.M. News PM News:
Police shut Enugu APC office - P.M. News
Police seal off Enugu APC secretariat over crisis Tunde Ednut:
Police seal off Enugu APC secretariat over crisis
Police seal off Enugu APC secretariat over crisis Within Nigeria:
Police seal off Enugu APC secretariat over crisis
Thugs Invade Enugu APC Secretariat Over Leadership Crisis Naija News:
Thugs Invade Enugu APC Secretariat Over Leadership Crisis
Police shut Enugu APC office | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police shut Enugu APC office | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Police seals off APC office Politics Nigeria:
Police seals off APC office
Police Shut Enugu APC Office Tori News:
Police Shut Enugu APC Office


   More Picks
1 Police seals Enugu APC secretariat over leadership crisis - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: I would have picked Peace as deputy, not Maria, says Pere - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Singer, Ladipoe, welcomes baby (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Microfinance Bank MD bags five years imprisonment for N4.7m scam in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian DJ on the run as family accuses him of k*lling his 6-months pregnant lover . - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
7 Dangote's fortune shoots him to 117th on the global billionaires index latest ranking, Elon Musk tops list - Legit, 24 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Yerins clarifies allegation of peeping at Maria inside bathroom - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl' - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 Abuja police detain Youtuber for criticising Apostle Suleman’s ‘money miracle’ - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info