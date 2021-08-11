Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We have so many emotionally broken women today because we didn?t learn love the right way - Tonto Dikeh
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared her opinion on why there are more emotionally broken women than happy women in the world.

 

In a post shared on her Instagram page, she opined that the

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We have so many emotionally broken women today because we didn’t learn love the right way - Tonto Dikeh Yaba Left Online:
We have so many emotionally broken women today because we didn’t learn love the right way - Tonto Dikeh
We Have So Many Emotionally Broken Women Today Because We Didn’t Learn To Love The Right Way – Tonto Dikeh KOKO TV Nigeria:
We Have So Many Emotionally Broken Women Today Because We Didn’t Learn To Love The Right Way – Tonto Dikeh
We have so many emotionally broken women today because we didn’t learn love the right way – Tonto Dikeh Naija Parrot:
We have so many emotionally broken women today because we didn’t learn love the right way – Tonto Dikeh
We Have So Many Emotionally Broken Women Today Because We Didn’t Learn Love The Right Way Republican Nigeria:
We Have So Many Emotionally Broken Women Today Because We Didn’t Learn Love The Right Way
Why We have so many emotionally broken women - Tonto Dikeh explains Dockays World:
Why We have so many emotionally broken women - Tonto Dikeh explains
We Have So Many Emotionally Broken Women Today Because We Didn’t Learn Love The Right Way - Tonto Dikeh Tori News:
We Have So Many Emotionally Broken Women Today Because We Didn’t Learn Love The Right Way - Tonto Dikeh


   More Picks
1 Davido trumps Wizkid, others by far on highest paid Nigerian influencers on Instagram - Online Nigeria, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria Not among High-debt Risk Nations, DMO Insists - This Day, 5 hours ago
3 Nigerian govt not relying on donations for COVID-19 vaccines – Lai Mohammed - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
4 Dangote's fortune shoots him to 117th on the global billionaires index latest ranking, Elon Musk tops list - Legit, 16 hours ago
5 Singer, Ladipoe, welcomes baby (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Microfinance Bank MD bags five years for N4.7m scam - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 I am not plotting to come back as APC chairman, says Oshiomhole - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
8 Twitter bows to Nigerian govt, agrees to open office in Nigeria - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Why we have strict travel protocols in Nigeria- FG - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Nigeria not a testing ground for Moderna vaccine – FG - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info