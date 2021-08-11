Singer, Ladipoe, welcomes baby (video)







The 'Feeling' crooner who is signed on to Mavin Records, shared the good news on his Instagram page th Linda Ikeji Blog - Singer, Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe, has welcomed a baby.The 'Feeling' crooner who is signed on to Mavin Records, shared the good news on his Instagram page th



News Credibility Score: 99%