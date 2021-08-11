Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATE – FBI Indictment: Deji Adeyanju Raises Alarm Over Abba Kyari’s Case
Salone  - Well known naija activist Deji Adeyanju has given a warning concerning the fraud case brought by the Federal Bureau of Investigation against embattled police officer, Abba Kyari. In reference to him, the case will soon die a ‘natural death’.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

FBI Indictment: Abba Kyari’s case will soon die – Deji Adeyanju Politics Nigeria:
FBI Indictment: Abba Kyari’s case will soon die – Deji Adeyanju
Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari’s Bribery Case Will Soon Die – Deji Adeyanju Naija News:
Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari’s Bribery Case Will Soon Die – Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju Raises Alarm Over Abba Kyari’s Case Gist 36:
Deji Adeyanju Raises Alarm Over Abba Kyari’s Case
Deji Adeyanju Raises Alarm Over Abba Kyari’s Case Republican Nigeria:
Deji Adeyanju Raises Alarm Over Abba Kyari’s Case
FBI Indictment: Deji Adeyanju Raises Alarm Over Abba Kyari’s Case Tori News:
FBI Indictment: Deji Adeyanju Raises Alarm Over Abba Kyari’s Case


   More Picks
1 Lionel Messi's PSG shirt sold out in 30 minutes after officially signing for French club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Delta man set to wed two women same day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Tinubu has no certificates, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly - Bode George - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I won’t allow disrespect to my office – Pere warns housemates - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 ‘Living without you is the worst punishment life has thrown my way’ Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida, pens down touching tribute to him - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Osinbajo Restates Federal Govt’s Commitment To Critical Niger Delta Projects - Leadership, 23 hours ago
7 Contrary to a coordinated propaganda, Borno government has demolished 11 mosques and four churches - MURIC claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian Foreign Minister, Onyeama Summons Indonesia Envoy Over Assault On Nigerian Diplomat Seen On Viral Video |RN - The Republican News, 24 hours ago
9 Okorocha asks court to stop EFCC, Imo govt from confiscating his properties - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Davido trumps Wizkid, others by far on highest paid Nigerian influencers on Instagram - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info