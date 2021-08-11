Post News
News at a Glance
Abuja police detain Youtuber for criticising Apostle Suleman’s ‘money miracle’
The Punch
- The Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has detained a Youtuber, Israel Balogun, over allegations of criminal defamation
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
Miracle Money: Abuja police detain Youtube User for Criticising Apostle Suleman
Top Naija:
Youtuber arrested after criticising Apostle Suleman’s ‘money miracle’
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Abuja police detain Youtuber for criticising Apostle Suleman’s ‘money miracle’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Infotrust News:
Youtuber Allegedly Detained By Police For Criticising Apostle Suleman’s ‘Money Miracle’
Within Nigeria:
Miracle Money: Police Allegedly Detain Pastor Israel Balogun In Abuja
Tori News:
Abuja Police Allegedly Detain Youtuber For Criticising Apostle Suleman’s ‘Money Miracle’
More Picks
1
Davido trumps Wizkid, others by far on highest paid Nigerian influencers on Instagram -
Online Nigeria,
18 hours ago
2
Nigeria Not among High-debt Risk Nations, DMO Insists -
This Day,
5 hours ago
3
Nigerian govt not relying on donations for COVID-19 vaccines – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
4
Dangote's fortune shoots him to 117th on the global billionaires index latest ranking, Elon Musk tops list -
Legit,
16 hours ago
5
Singer, Ladipoe, welcomes baby (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Microfinance Bank MD bags five years for N4.7m scam -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
I am not plotting to come back as APC chairman, says Oshiomhole -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
8
Twitter bows to Nigerian govt, agrees to open office in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Why we have strict travel protocols in Nigeria- FG -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Nigeria not a testing ground for Moderna vaccine – FG -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
