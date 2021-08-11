Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reactions as Pere fires WhiteMoney from the kitchen, JMK and Micheal takes over cooking duties while Pere supervised (video)
Republican Nigeria  - Pere has officially fired WhiteMoney from kitchen duties. The current head of house has said his reason for relieving WhiteMoney from his kitchen duties is because he is trying to reduce kitchen monopoly..

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

