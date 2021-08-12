Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Army Re-trains Top Officers On Weapons Handling
Naija News  - The Nigerian Army has commenced a special training for some of its top personnel targeted at enhancing their combat readiness and physical fitness. Naija News understands the training is for officers within the ranks of second lieutenant and major.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

info