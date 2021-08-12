Post News
News at a Glance
My elder sister made me blind because a rich man promised to marry me ? Woman narrates (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A visually impaired Ghanaian woman has shared a chilling account of how she lost her sight.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"My elder sister made me blind because a rich man promised to marry me" – Woman alleges (video)
News Break:
My Elder Sister Made Me Blind After A Rich Man Promised To Marry Me – Woman
Within Nigeria:
Video: Woman narrates how her elder sister made her blind because a rich man promised to marry her
Salone:
LORD !!!: My Elder Sister Made Me Blind Because a Rich Man Promised to Marry Me – Woman narrates (video)
Naija Parrot:
“My elder sister made me blind because a rich man promised to marry me” – Woman alleges (video)
Luci Post:
“My elder sister made me blind because a rich man promised to marry me” - Woman alleges (Video)
Tori News:
My Elder Sister Made Me Blind Because a Rich Man Promised to Marry Me – Woman narrates (video)
More Picks
1
Police seals Enugu APC secretariat over leadership crisis -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
2
BBNaija S6: I would have picked Peace as deputy, not Maria, says Pere -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
3
Nigeria Not among High-debt Risk Nations, DMO Insists -
This Day,
13 hours ago
4
Singer, Ladipoe, welcomes baby (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
SHOCKING: Former Nigerian First Lady dies of COVID-19 in Abuja -
Society Gazette Nigeria,
3 hours ago
6
In Federal Medical Center Yola, Corp Members have replaced striking doctors -
News Wire NGR,
5 hours ago
7
Nigerian DJ on the run as family accuses him of k*lling his 6-months pregnant lover . -
Instablog 9ja,
22 hours ago
8
Dangote's fortune shoots him to 117th on the global billionaires index latest ranking, Elon Musk tops list -
Legit,
24 hours ago
9
BBNaija: Yerins clarifies allegation of peeping at Maria inside bathroom -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
10
Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl' -
Pulse Nigeria,
10 hours ago
