Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former PDP guber aspirant, Maduka unveiled as Accord candidate in Anambra
Vanguard News  - Dr Godwin Maduka, one of PDP’s aspirants in upcoming governorship poll in Anambra, has been unveiled as candidate of Accord party in the Nov. 6

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I want to govern Anambra through Accord Party ― Godwin Maduka Nigerian Tribune:
Why I want to govern Anambra through Accord Party ― Godwin Maduka
Former PDP guber aspirant, Maduka unveiled as Accord candidate in Anambra The News:
Former PDP guber aspirant, Maduka unveiled as Accord candidate in Anambra
Former PDP Guber Aspirant, Maduka Unveiled As Accord Candidate In Anambra The Street Journal:
Former PDP Guber Aspirant, Maduka Unveiled As Accord Candidate In Anambra
Former PDP governorship aspirant, Maduka unveiled as Accord candidate in Anambra The Eagle Online:
Former PDP governorship aspirant, Maduka unveiled as Accord candidate in Anambra
Why I want to govern Anambra under Accord Party – Godwin Maduka Paradise News:
Why I want to govern Anambra under Accord Party – Godwin Maduka
Anambra guber: Accord Party unveils former PDP aspirant, Maduka as its flagbearer Within Nigeria:
Anambra guber: Accord Party unveils former PDP aspirant, Maduka as its flagbearer
Anambra Election: Ex-PDP Aspirant, Godwin Maduka Unveiled As Accord Candidate Nigeria Breaking News:
Anambra Election: Ex-PDP Aspirant, Godwin Maduka Unveiled As Accord Candidate


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: I would have picked Peace as deputy, not Maria, says Pere - The Punch, 9 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro dies of food poison | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Singer, Ladipoe, welcomes baby (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Microfinance Bank MD bags five years imprisonment for N4.7m scam in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian DJ on the run as family accuses him of k*lling his 6-months pregnant lover . - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
6 Dangote's fortune shoots him to 117th on the global billionaires index latest ranking, Elon Musk tops list - Legit, 24 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Yerins clarifies allegation of peeping at Maria inside bathroom - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl' - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
9 Abuja police detain Youtuber for criticising Apostle Suleman’s ‘money miracle’ - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 'Ultimate Love' Stars Theresa & Iyke Are Calling It Quits - "We hope you respect our decision" - Bella Naija, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info