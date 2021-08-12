Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hadiza Shagari, widow of former president, dies at 80
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Hadiza Shagari, the widow of the late President Shehu Shagari, has died at the age of 80. A statement by the son of the former president, Bala Shagari, said she died of Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada isolation center.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

